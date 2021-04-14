UND’s Adams Signs Pro Deal With New York Islanders

Adams is a former sixth round pick of the Isles

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York Islanders sign former North Dakota center man Collin Adams to a two-way two-year deal. Adam was the second leading scorer for UND this past season.

The reigning NCHC player of the month was top five in the nation when it came to plus-minus and never missed a game over the past two years.

It was a career year for Adams who tallied 34 points including 10 in the postseason.

The 2016 sixth-round pick joins other UND hockey alums Brock Nelson and Travis Zajac with the Isles.