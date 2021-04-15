Fargo community garden honoring young man killed in a crash is approved

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The family of a young Fargo man killed in a crash nearly three years ago continues to keep his legacy alive.

The Fargo Park Board unanimously approved plans for a community garden in honor of Cameron Bolton.

The garden will be built near a gazebo within Urban Plains Park at 5050 30th Avenue South.

Cameron’s parents Sarah and Arlin Fisher say the “Garden of Healing” will serve as a peaceful place for organ donor families and recipients.

It’s also a place for all community members to gather and learn about organ donation.

The garden will be built using engraved bricks that memorialize organ donors.

Since his death in 2018, Cameron’s organ donations have saved multiple lives.

The garden will be funded solely through donations, and a ground-breaking is expected to take place at the end of the month.

For more information about organ donation or to learn more about Cameron’s story, click here.