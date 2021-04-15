Mr. Minnesota Hockey Scores in Force Debut

Jack Peart scores first USHL goal in 4-2 win over Waterloo

FARGO, N.D. — After dropping eight of their last eleven and falling to second place in the Western Divison, the Fargo Force got one back in the win column taking down Waterloo 4-2.

In his first debut, Mr. Minnesota Hockey Jack Peart scored the first goal.

The Force added two in the second by way of Owen Gallatin and then sealed off the win in the third with another from Jeremy Davidson.

The regular season home finale is Friday night at Scheels Arena. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m.