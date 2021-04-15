MSUM Official Goes to Vigil for Daunte Wright

A vigil for Daunte Wright being held at the North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (KVRR) — An Minnesota State University Moorhead official joined others at a vigil for Daunte Wright.

“While this didn’t happen in Moorhead, being a part of MinnState the system-wide, it felt imperative to come down,” MSUM Director of Diversity & Inclusion Jered Pigeon said.

A vigil for Daunte Wright being held at the North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, a city near where the shooting happened. Pigeon took the car ride to join the college community.

“The reason we have to do this is that oftentimes our voices are few and if we don’t show up and if we don’t make a stand, oftentimes you won’t see people of color out here making these words,” Pigeon said.

Pigeon is part of the MinnState Indigenous Men and Men of Color Work Group. The employee resource group hosted a live stream of the vigil while others joined the crowd of over 100 people in person. He says there’s one thing he will take away from the vigil.

“I’m empowered to continue to go back and remind people that we have to continue to fill the gaps in where some of our institutions failed short of,” Pigeon expressed.

Pigeon says regardless of where you live, any issue affects you because he says we’re all connected.

“While folks in the Fargo-Moorhead region may be viewing this and thinking that it’s Minneapolis, that has nothing to do with them. I would remind them how connected we are as a world as a global unit, so when we see things happening that might not be in our community, I challenge you not to be quiet and standstill. I challenge you to take an action,” Pigeon said.

You can watch the entire vigil here.