NDSU WR Sproles Back Healthy; Decides Against Playing This Spring

Cited personal reasons for the decision

FARGO, N.D. — Bison fans won’t see receiver Phoenix Sproles playing on the field until the fall.

Despite being fully recovered from an ankle injury suffered this past fall, the junior announced on twitter he won’t suit up against South Dakota State or in the FCS playoffs due to personal reasons.

Sproles was NDSU second leading wide out in 2019 with 33 receptions for 541 yards.

Head coach Matt Entz also ruled out running back Kobe Johnson for this weekend.