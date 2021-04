Oak Grove Baseball Wins Season Opener

Beat Enderlin-Maple Valley 8-5

FARGO, N.D. — Oak Grove baseball opened up its season Thursday night against Enderlin-Maple Valley.

Grovers were down 3-2 in the second before Ethan Dudack and Connor Asche delivered RBI’s to give them a 5-3 lead.

Trey Hatfield made a beautiful barehanded play in the fourth to secure an 8-5 win.