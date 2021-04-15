Transgender sports bill heads to Gov. Burgum’s desk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A bill to require North Dakota public grade school and high school athletes to compete in sports according to their birth gender is on its way to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk.

Grand Forks Democratic Sen. JoNell Bakke said the measure is meant to address a problem that doesn’t exist.

“We are interfering in a personal issue between a young adult, their parents, their doctor and their God. It is none of our business.”

Edinburg Republican Senator Janne Myrdal argued that the bill is a protective measure.

“All we’re asking is protecting girls, if they play sports K through 12, on an even playing field” Myrdal said.

“Anybody can play sports…and this bill says in the biological sex you’re born with, so nobody’s banning anything here. Nobody’s taking any person’s rights away. We’re actually protecting rights.”

The measure passed the Senate 27 to 20.