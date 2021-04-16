Amazon brings more than 100 new jobs to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – As construction continues on the massive $100-million Amazon Fulfillment Center in north Fargo, another part of the Amazon network is setting up in West Fargo.

It’s an Amazon hub, referred to as a Last Mile delivery station.

West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis says it’s a great addition to the fast-growing city, adding more than 100 jobs.

The leased building is more than 63,000 square feet and located at 700 Main Avenue East. A recent report indicated Amazon is now operating more than 250 Last Mile delivery stations nationwide.