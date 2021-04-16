Armstrong co-sponsors resolution to keep 9 Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – North Dakota Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong is a co-sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would keep nine justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

House Democrats introduced a bill to add four seats to the Supreme Court after President Biden announced a commission to examine the idea. Supporters say they want to counter the court’s rightward tilt during the Trump administration.

Armstrong says with Democrats in control of both the House and the Senate, he knows that the resolution has little chance of succeeding.

“We want to keep the pressure on” Armstrong said.

“For lack of a better word, at the very least, this is counter-programming to make sure they understand there is another side to this argument.”

Armstrong says that even if Republicans controlled Congress and the Supreme Court had a majority of liberal members, he would be making the same argument.

The fight over the composition of the nine-member court has become increasingly contentious over the past two decades, with fierce battles over nominees.