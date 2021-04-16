Burgum signs Ten Commandments school bill

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill designed to protect schools and teachers from lawsuits arising from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Burgum’s endorsement comes after attorneys and school officials warned the legislation is unconstitutional and would spur costly and unwinnable legal fights.

Hoping to fend off legal challenges, the House amended the bill with a requirement that the Ten Commandments be included in a display with other historical documents.

The American Civil Liberties Union said no court has upheld the posting of the Ten Commandments in public schools, even if displayed with other material.