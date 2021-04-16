Cass County Sheriff’s Office to start using BolaWrap restraints

FARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is adding another less lethal use of force option in the coming weeks.

Sgt. Tim Briggeman says the sheriff’s office purchased 3 BolaWrap Systems.

The BolaWrap device shoots an 8-foot Kevlar tether that can entangle a person with minimal force. The system is designed to help law enforcement safely take someone into custody while minimizing the risk of injury.

According to the company, the tether is launched at more than 500 feet per second to restrain a subject 10 to 25 feet away. The devices cost about $1,000 to $1,300 each.

Briggeman says the office is establishing guidelines and procedures to govern the use of the restraint, including training, qualification, safety, deployment and reporting standards.