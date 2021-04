Fargo Force Cap Off Regular Season Home Schedule With Win

Beat Waterloo 5-1

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force get a 5-1 win over Waterloo in the final home series of the regular season.

Tristan Broz scored two first period goals followed by a Jacob Braccini goal eight seconds in to the second.

The final two games of the season are on the road as the Force look to keep a good winning percentage and be one of the four from the western conference to advance to the playoffs.