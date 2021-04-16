LIVE: Fargo Parks Celebrating Earth Day With Entire Week Of Activities

Earth Day GooseChase Challenge Runs April 18th Through The 24th

The Fargo Parks District is celebrating Earth Day with an entire week full of activities to create some fun here at home and promote sustainable living.

The Park District’s Earth Day GooseChase Challenge starts Sunday and runs through next Saturday. Each day on the GooseChase app and the Park District Facebook page, the Park District will reveal a different activity you can do from your own home that focuses on the environment. They’re as simple as making a walking stick or painting rocks.

If you complete each challenge, you can enter to win one of two prize packs that will help you focus on sustainability all throughout the year.

Fargo Park District Event Specialist Jessica Koryta says, “Travel is great but it is a cost to the planet when we travel, so how can we really appreciate what we have here in Fargo and plan those staycations doing things like making art with rocks doing some eco-friendly painting? Lots of cool fun things you can do at home.”

Click here to find out more about the Earth Day GooseChase Challenge.