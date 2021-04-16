Play Of The Week Nominees: April 16th

Oak Grove and Moorhead go toe to toe for the latest play of the week crown

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – With spring sports underway, both of this week’s DJ Coulter High School Play of the Week nominees come from the fields.

In the 4th inning of Thursday’s Oak Grove and Enderlin baseball game, the Grovers’ Trey Hatfield showed that pitchers can field! Hatfield made a barehanded toss to first on a dribbler. They’d win the game, 5-3.

Over in Moorhead, Boys Lacrosse kicked off their 2nd season with a 9-4 win over Saint Cloud. The first of those goals came from the stick of sophomore Caleb Alderson, who acrobatically gave the Spuds a lead in the first few minutes.