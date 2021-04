Sheyenne Baseball Drops First Friday Affair To Dickinson; Wins 2nd

The Mustangs fell, 8-7 in the first of two against the Midjets this weekend

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Sheyenne baseball fell to Dickinson, 8-7, in the first of two against the Midjets this weekend. The Mustangs won the 2nd game, 11-1.