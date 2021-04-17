Bison Run Defense Was No Match For SDSU Ground Attack

North Dakota State gave up the most rushing yards in a game since September of 2008

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – NDSU Football’s loss to South Dakota state prevented them for securing an automatic bid into the 16-team FCS playoff field. It also prevented them from a earning at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title for the first time since 2010.

A big reason the Jackrabbits came away with the win: their running game. The Herd gave up 305 yards on the ground, roughly half of what they gave up on the season as a whole heading into the game and the most allowed in quite some time.

The 305 rush yds are the most the Bison have allowed since Sept. 2008 (340 vs. Youngstown St.) https://t.co/mjcB9WtGTS — Jackson Roberts (@JRobertsTV1) April 18, 2021

It’s their first loss against SDSU Since November of 2017, the last Bison defeat before going on that 37-game winning streak. Linebacker Jackson Hankey knows SDSU is well equipped but mentioned there was something holding the unit back.

“They’re a very good football team,” he said. “They have very talented players. Unfortunately, today we had a lot of issues with execution. We anticipated the plays they were going to run. We felt like we had a pretty good idea what they were doing but we just weren’t able to execute our calls.”

“There is no magical call that is gonna get you to tackle better,” said head coach Matt Entz. “That’s between you and you as an individual so that was frustrating. You’re not going to win games when you give up explosive plays and you don’t play very well in the red zone.”

The Jackrabbits are the automatic qualifier so the bison need one of six at-large bid from the playoff committee. They beat both UND And Missouri State, who share the conference title with SDSU. The selection show is Sunday, the results of which we will have.