Breaking News: Jury begins deliberating charges against Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – Following three weeks of testimony and several hours of closing arguments, the jury has begun deliberating in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Closing arguments and jury instructions began Monday morning.

Judge Peter Cahill told the jury to resist any urge to reach a verdict by bias, prejudice, sympathy or public opinion and to listen to different perspectives.

The jury will remain sequestered until a verdict is reached.