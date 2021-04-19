Entities Welcome Walk-Ins for the COVID-19 Vaccine at Vaccination Center

FARGO, N.D. — If you are still looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine, walk-ins are being accepted at the vaccination center in the former Gordman’s building in Fargo.

Fargo Cass Public Health says walk-ins are welcome during clinic hours and they announced they are moving its vaccine operation to its main location next Monday.

Essentia Health will accept walk-ins starting Tuesday at the vaccination center and until further notice.

They will offer shots Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1–7 p.m.

Sanford Health is offering walk-ins Monday through Thursday from 8 to 4:30 and on Fridays from 8 to 2:45, also at the former Gordman’s.

Walk-ins are for anyone 16 and older who is either a North Dakota resident or an out-of-state resident who has primary care established with a North Dakota provider.

35% of North Dakotans have had at least one dose of the vaccine.