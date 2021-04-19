Final suspect arrested in West Fargo shooting that injured juvenile

The shooting happened Monday, March 22 in a West Fargo neighborhood

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo police say the final suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on March 22.

A juvenile has been taken into custody.

Police also say that the dark colored vehicle they were looking for has been found.

The shooting happened at 9th Street West and Parkway Drive when two others attempted to rob a vehicle.

Both groups began shooting and a nearby juvenile was hit in the head.