Jesus statue painted black at St. Mary’s in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A statue of Jesus, in front of St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo, was the target of vandalism over the weekend.

It appears that someone painted the statue’s face with black paint.

Diocese of Fargo spokesman Paul Braun says the vandalism occurred sometime late Friday, or early Saturday.

Braun says Fargo police are investigating.