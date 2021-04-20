Burgum signs bill modifying North Dakota’s ‘castle law’

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed legislation that eases restrictions on citizens’ rights to use deadly force in self-defense.

The legislation signed Tuesday modifies the state’s “castle law” and would allow someone to use deadly force without retreating in certain circumstances.

Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Ben Koppelman, called the legislation “the most consequential gun law change in North Dakota for a long time.”

The bill received broad support in both Republican-led legislative chambers.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least 25 states have laws saying there is no duty to retreat before using deadly force against an attacker.