Fargo South High School students get pied in the face for Alzheimer’s fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It may not be the healthiest school lunch, but it is for a good cause.

Honor Society students at Fargo South High School are eating whipped cream for lunch this week in order to raise money for the North Dakota Alzheimer’s Group.

Students say getting pied in the face by their teachers is worth it because the cause is near to their hearts.

Les Anderson, executive director at North Dakota Student Activities, lost his wife Debbi to Alzheimer’s Disease this winter.

The fundraiser honors Debbi’s memory.

“Definitely because of Les Anderson. He’s just made it such a hearty topic on us and we just know how important it is to him, and just to everyone, because it is a really big issue right now,” said Honor Society member and student Yvonnah Marshall.

Students have already raised over $700.

They will continue fundraising during their lunch breaks until Friday.