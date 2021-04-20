Freedom From Religion Foundation to challenge North Dakota’s Ten Commandments Law

FARGO (KVRR) – A non-profit group that works to oppose religious displays on public property says a new North Dakota law that allows the Ten Commandments in public schools is unconstitutional.

“The North Dakota law flouts the Constitution in an attempt to sneak religion and Christian nationalism into public schools,” according to the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

“Of course, FFRF will challenge any displays that go up in schools” the foundation said.

Burgum recently signed a bill designed to protect schools and teachers from lawsuits arising from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Some attorneys and school officials also warned the legislation is unconstitutional and would spur costly and unwinnable legal fights.

Hoping to fend off legal challenges, the bill was amended with a requirement that the Ten Commandments be included in a display with other historical documents.

The FFRF says the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Ten Commandments displays in public schools violate the Establishment Clause.

“The North Dakota Legislature and governor have colluded in a cynical exercise,” according to FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. “All the last minute window-dressing doesn’t change the constitutionally sinful nature of the law.”