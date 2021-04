Shanley Girls’ Soccer Opens Up Season With Win

Deacons beat Fargo North 5-1

FARGO, N.D. — The 2019 defending state champions, Shanley Girls Soccer, returned to their home pitch for the first time since 2019.

The Deacons came out with a 5-1 win over Fargo North. Senior forward Abby Promersberger scored four of the five goals.

The team returns to action Thursday at Fargo South.