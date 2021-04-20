Spirit of the Sandbagger Monument honors those who’ve helped Fargo during a crisis

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Lions Club introduces a new monument to give thanks to the helping hands who sandbagged the Red River throughout the years.

“Spirit of the Sandbagger” represents all the people from different backgrounds uniting to protect communities from the floods. The monument will be displayed within Riverside Gardens near 2nd Street and 1st Avenue North in Downtown Fargo. The club’s chair says the project is roughly 17-and-a-half feet tall and 28 feet wide.

Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney says the art piece represents the community’s hard work in sandbagging.

“What we’re trying to capture is the same spirit of people coming to an area and starting sandbagging and moving the sandbags left and right, in which you to the wall,” Mahoney said.

It is going up mid-summer this year.

Find a link to donate to the project here.