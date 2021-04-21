Burgum signs $680 million infrastructure bonding bill

BISMARCK , N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a $680 million bonding package for infrastructure upgrades including flood control, roads, bridges and water projects.

Burgum says the package will be funded with Legacy Fund earnings and without raising taxes.

“With historic low interest rates, investing in infrastructure now is the financially conservative thing to do” Burgum said.

“We will save tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars for our state and political subdivisions over time versus waiting for years and paying cash.”

The $680 million bonding package includes: