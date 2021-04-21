Burgum to lift North Dakota emergency declaration April 30

BISMARCK (KVRR) – North Dakota’s COVID-19 emergency declaration will be lifted April 30 as the state continues to shift the focus of its pandemic response efforts to increasing vaccination rates.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020, two days after North Dakota had confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

“Lifting this emergency declaration on April 30 recognizes the tremendous progress our state has made in protecting the most vulnerable, preserving hospital capacity and making safe, effective vaccines available to every eligible North Dakotan,” Burgum said.

“Nearly 70% of North Dakotans ages 65 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 64% are fully vaccinated, including over 90% of long-term care residents.

Burgum says North Dakota currently has no enforced business or event protocols related to COVID-19, though local measures or orders may still be in place.

A statewide mask requirement was lifted Jan. 18.