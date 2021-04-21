Coste Named Full-Time Manager For Redhawks

The former major leaguer managed the team under an interim tag in 2020

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks have announced that Chris Coste will be the fourth full-time manager in club history after taking over the reigns in last year’s shortened 60-game season under an interim tag.

Coste was the hitting and bench coach the previous two years. The former Redhawk and major leaguer will still manage Concordia’s team. When the seasons overlap, his staff for whichever squad he’s not with for the day will take over. FM’s season gets underway May 18th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders before heading home to play the Chicago Dogs. The Fargo South High product is excited to get going and wants to make the fan experience fun.

“Just as important behind the scenes,” Coste said. “My goal is to promote the team the best I can. Usually winning helps with that quite a bit but as an original Redhawk, watching that stadium be built and filled back in the day, I want to see 4,000 fans in those seats again so that’s kind of part of the deal. We’ll do our best to win on the field but I also want promotion and I want the players to be household names if we can and get to that stage.”

Coste’s full-time managerial status had been in the works for a little while.