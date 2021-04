Davies Baseball Rallies In The 7th To Beat West Fargo

The Eagles were down 4-2 heading into the final frame before walking off the game

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Davies Baseball took down West Fargo on Wednesday afternoon, 5-4, thanks to a 3-run 7th inning rally. The Eagles had a 2-0 lead before the Packers took a 4th inning lead. The next two innings were scoreless before the Eagles mounted their comeback.