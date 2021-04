Fargo Cass Public Health to move vaccine clinic

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Cass Public Health says beginning April 26, COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at its main location at 1240 25th St. South.

Vaccine clinics will take place each Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and each Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Walk-ins will continue to be welcomed, but health officials say appointments help to streamline the registration process.

