North Dakota health officials advise taking precautions to prevent tick bites

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Officials with the North Dakota Department of Health say now is the time to start thinking about protecting yourself from tick bites.

They say the highest risk of tick borne disease transmission is between late spring and early fall.

Some things people can do to avoid tick bites include wearing long sleeves and pants in wooded areas, using products that contain permethrin on clothes and gear, and showering as soon as you get home from spending time in the outdoors.

If you do find a tick on you, removing it properly is critical.

“The simplest thing to do is you take tweezers, and you grasp that tick by the head or the mouth part, as close as you can to the skin, and you just pull upward. With a steady, slow motion, that tick will pop right off,” Michelle Dethloff with the Department of Health Infectious Diseases & Epidemiology program explained.

Some other tips from the Department of Health include:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellent. To find EPA registered products, go to epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-insect-repellent-right-you. Always follow label directions.

Avoid wooded and brushy areas with tall grass and leaf litter.

Walk in the center of trails.

Carefully examine gear and pets for tick s.

s. Place clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill tick s on dry clothing after you come indoors.

s on dry clothing after you come indoors. Talk with your veterinarian about using tick preventives on your pet.

Tick surveillance was not done last year because of the pandemic.

