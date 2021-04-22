Infertility Awareness Week helps support those struggling to build a family

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s National Infertility Awareness Week: a time to support and empower those struggling to build a family.

According to the CDC, about one in eight couples have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term.

Sanford Health offers a wide variety of evaluation and treatment options for those who’ve experienced a pregnancy loss or are trying to get pregnant but have been unsuccessful.

A fertility specialist says being aware of how to talk with and support those on this journey is crucial.

“It’s not anybody else’s business why you don’t have kids, why you’re waiting to have kids, are you going to have another child; things like that. So, being very aware that some couples are struggling and it’s probably people around you,” Sanford Health Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Specialist Dr. Sheena Rippentrop explained.

More than seven million Americans are currently facing infertility.

