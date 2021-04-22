Pedestrian struck on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A Fargo man is in the hospital after he was struck by a car on I-94 in Fargo.

An SUV driven by 47-year-old Penny Parker was westbound when the struck 29-year-old Saha Khadka, who was attempting to cross the interstate.

Parker braked and swerved to avoid striking Khadka but hit him with the front driver side of the vehicle.

Khadka was transported to the Sanford Medical Center for unknown injuries. Parker and her passenger were not injured in the crash.