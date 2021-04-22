United Way’s Home for Good program helps those transitioning out of homelessness

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A local non profit organization is taking the time to make families feel welcome and at home.

“We can’t do this alone. We need our community to help us,” said Tiffany McShane.

United Way Cass Clay is asking for people at home to help with its Home for Good program and the volunteer opportunity. It is designed to help provide baskets full of items that every family needs when moving into their new home.

“Our baskets provide a variety of household essentials from kitchen supplies to basic bathroom and bedroom supplies as well,” McShane said.

The organization has a goal of 120 baskets they want to give to people who are transitioning from being homeless to getting a place to call home.

“We’re almost there, but we are closing up this on April 30th. We are challenging the community to help us reach that goal,” McShane added.

Every day United Way helps families stop the cycle of homelessness. You at home can help also by making a blanket.

“The significance of the blanket is to really give the children something that they can call their own often times kids are coming from a shelter and maybe only had the backpack of their items on their back,” Tiffany McShane stated.

Volunteers can make blankets from their home or buy them from the store to donate to this cause. United Way feels that the blankets are unique to the children and can call it their own to keep them warm in the new home.

One volunteer says he is grateful to be a part of the program and he has already put together a total of three blankets.

“To me it provides a lot of satisfaction in the event that you are making a difference,” “I encourage people to do is to find these volunteer opportunities and go for it,” said Erik Kiesz.

United Way is asking for volunteers to give the gift of warmth to a family in need. For more information on the Home For Good program, click here.