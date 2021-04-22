West Fargo volunteers clean up the city on Earth Day

The city held a celebration to clean up the community.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Events put together an Earth Day celebration on Thursday.

People from the city came out and helped celebrate our big green earth by cleaning up miscellaneous trash around their community. Volunteers were given garbage bags, gloves and a safety vest for them to get to work cleaning up the streets.

They have food trucks, a Red River Zoo display and many other vendors at The Lights in West Fargo.

“I think the event is very important because after a long winter things get very dirty and people don’t realize it. It’s also a great way for the community to get out here and do something together in the springtime when there is usually not a lot going on,” said Alexis Meyer.

The event wrapped up around 7:00 PM.