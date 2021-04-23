Play of the Week Nominees: April 23

Shanley, Moorhead battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — (KVRR) The latest Chris Heise High School Play of The Week Nominees come from the soccer pitch and the lacrosse field.

First up, the defending state champions, Shanley girls soccer, playing their first home match in two seasons. Senior Abby Promersberger came ready to play scoring one of her four goals on the day with the opposite foot. Deacons went on to win 5-1.

Moorhead girls lacrosse staying unbeaten on the season all thanks Abby Kurpris showing patience and then attacking on goal scoring one of 14 in the Spuds home opener in a win.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.