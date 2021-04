Truck driver killed in rollover near Mandaree, N.D.

MANDAREE, N.D. – A 61-year-old truck driver has died in a crash near Mandaree in McKenzie County of western North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

The truck was hauling water when the driver lost control on a curve on Bear Den Road and overturned in the ditch, coming to rest on the passenger side.

The highway patrol said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene.