Bison Split Saturday Softball DH With Omaha

NDSU won the first game before dropping the second

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State softball team split a doubleheader with the Omaha Mavericks on Saturday afternoon at Tharaldson Park. The Bison won the opener, 3-1, before Omaha won the second game, 5-3.

NDSU’s record sits at 13-22 overall and 8-6 in Summit League play. The two schools will play another doubleheader on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Sophomore Lainey Lyle threw a two-hitter and allowed just one run in the 3-1 Bison victory. She registered seven strikeouts.

NDSU manufactured two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Sam Koehn was hit by a pitch, Avery Wysong singled up the middle, and Skylar Padgett advanced them both with a sacrifice bunt. Nicole Licea followed with a bunt of her own to bring in one run, and freshman Molly Gates drove in the next run with a sacrifice fly to right.

Madyson Camacho added an RBI single in the fourth inning for NDSU.

In Game 2, NDSU’s Sam Koehn homered to put the Bison ahead 1-0, but Omaha responded with five unanswered runs to take control. Pitcher Mac Schulz took the loss for NDSU, throwing all seven innings.

Camacho went 3-for-7 at the plate for the doubleheader. Koehn and freshman Emilee Buringa were both 2-for-3 in the second game.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics