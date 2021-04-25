NDSU’s Josh Hayes Transferring To Virginia

The senior cornerback had entered the transfer portal recently in the hopes of being closer to home

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Cornerback Josh Hayes announced on twitter that he’ll be transferring to Virginia. The senior left the program earlier in the month and entered the transfer portal with the hope of playing for an FBS program closer to his home his home of Lakeland, Florida, where he also has a two year of his own. The 2019 Missouri Valley All-Second honoree played 52 games with the Bison including including the fall game against Central Arkansas and the first five this spring. He a part of the last three FCS Titles.