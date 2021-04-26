Discover North Dakota: Wahpeton/Breckenridge

Take A Virtual Road Trip To One Of The Great Areas In Our Region

We are discovering North Dakota this week on the KVRR Local News morning show. Each day we’re exploring a different area ahead of summer travel season.

Today we learned about the Wahpeton/Breckenridge area.

Wahpeton is home to the Chahinkapa Zoo, and attractions like Wahpper, the world’s largest catfish.

They’re having a busy summer, with Blue Goose Days this June, and the Borderline Chalk Fest this July featuring 15 professional street chalk artists.

The local Chamber says the area is the perfect balance between small town and big city.

Lisa Kunkel, Executive Director of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce, says the area is, “Big enough to have lots of amenities, such as great restaurants, retail. We have a wonderful zoo, a two-year college. But yet small enough that you feel like you’re at home. It’s a welcoming community full of great people and lots of things to do.”

Here’s a full list of summer events for Wahpeton/Breckenridge:

* Downtown Alive – May 15th from 11 am – 2:00 pm

Healthy Life – Healthy Community Free Downtown Event on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton

Music and Vendors Demonstrations by Next Level Performance, Richland County Extension, Snap Fitness & Birchem Therapeutic

* Blue Goose Days – June 4th, 5th & 6th

Friday, June 4th:

Kinship Amazing Race – Chahinkapa Park

Groups of 4 to 6 people compete in an approximately 3.5 mile race course around Breckenridge and Wahpeton. First leg is on foot and then bike the rest of the course with 8 fun challenges along the way. There will be a picnic, medals for all and great prizes for the top teams in each division. Registration is from 5 to 6 pm. The race starts at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park. All proceeds go to support local youth mentoring.

Saturday, June 5th:

7:00 am – Dick Bell Catfish Tournament – Kidder Recreation Area

10:00 am – Parade beginning on Minnesota Avenue in Breckenridge and finishing on Dakota Avenue Wahpeton.

11:00 am – Dance performances by KrAz Dance & Just for Kix – Heritage Square

11:00 – 2:00 – Interactive event with area police, ambulance and fire vehicles on 4th Street N.

10:00 – 5:00 – Food trucks and craft vendors at Chahinkapa Zoo. Also US FWS Activities at Chahinkapa Zoo.

7:30 pm – Evan’s Support Glow Ball Golf Scramble – Bois De Sioux Golf Course

Sunday, June 6th:

10:00 – Praise Band – Souled Out and worship message by Pastor Tim of Inspiration Church – Band Shelter at Chahinkapa Park.

11:00 – Pancake Feed by Just for Kix at Hugh’s Shelter

1:00 – Tal the orangutan birthday party at Chahinkapa Zoo

* 4th of July Baseball & Fireworks – July 4th – John Randall Field

* 3rd Annual Borderline Chalk Fest – July 17th & 18th

The 3rd Annual Borderline Chalk Fest will be held on July 17th & 18th on 4th St N in Wahpeton. This year we are planning on expanding to 2 blocks and will bring in 15 professional street chalk artists. The event also attracts amateur artists from the area. Again we will have the community mandala, which has been very popular. Everyone will be encouraged to join in on the fun. There will be food trucks and craft vendors and lots of fun for the entire family. This is a free family friendly event.

* Headwater’s Music Festival – July 29th & 30th

* Headwater’s Day – September 11th – Breckenridge, MN

* Bull Bash

* Wilkin County Fair – August 19 – 22 – Welles Park, Breckenridge, MN