Former Bison Cox Impresses at Pro Day

Ran sub 4.6 40-yard dash

BATON ROUTE, LA — After missing LSU’s pro day back in March due to a hamstring injury suffered during training linebacker Jabril Cox finally had his opportunity to perform in front of NFL scouts with the draft three days away.

The workout was closed to media and it did not matter the former Bison impressed running a sub 4.6, 40 yard dash clocking in at 4.54 reached 34 on his vertical and 10 feet three inches in the broad jump. In one year with the Tigers, Cox recorded 37 tackles three interceptions and a touchdown not committing a penalty or giving up a score in 352 snaps played.

His former coach Matt Entz says the improvement has raised his to this level.

“I remember the first time he got out there. I just said guys I’m going to blitz him four times in a row so I know where he’s at and he put up two sacks with in the next two plays, Entz said. “The rest is history. He continues to grow and getting better always. The more football you play, the better you should get and I’m excited for him. Yeah were claiming him as ours. He developed here.”

Cox is ranked as the 47th overall prospect by pro football focus and last played at the senior bowl in January.