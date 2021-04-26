NDSU Football on the National Stage in More Ways Than One This Weekend

NFL Draft and FCS Playoffs are this weekend

FARGO, N.D. — When it comes to the FCS Playoffs North Dakota State football certainly knows the spotlight winning eight of the last nine championships on national television, however this week that attention raises even more and its not even about raising a trophy.

The Bison are expected to have three former players hear their names get called over the first two days of the NFL Draft which starts Thursday and then the team itself travels — to Huntsville, Texas for a Sunday afternoon battle on ESPN for the right to move on to the semifinals.

Head coach Matt Entz says having this many eyes on the program provides many benefits.

“What an opportunity for the brand. From coast to coast, the logo will be all over,” Entz said. “I think its a credit to NDSU institution and the athletic department to get this much notoriety especially right now with Trey (Lance) and Dillon (Radunz) and Jabril (Cox) who had his pro day today. It shows the type of athletics were recruiting. The character were looking for. Hopefully it will open some eyes and generate some interest in the young men who are trying to decide between another mid major other than NDSU.”

The playoff game is at 2 pm Sunday and the first round of the draft begins at 6:30 on Thursday.