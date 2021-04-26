North Dakota population hits record high 779,094

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota’s population hit a record high of 779,094 residents on April 1, 2020, and the state had the fourth-highest growth rate in the nation, growing by 15.8% from 2010 to 2020.

“The record high 2020 Census count is great news for North Dakota and reaffirms what those of us who live here already know: that our state is a land of abundant opportunity and one of the best places in the nation to live, work and raise and family,” Burgum said.

“As we continue to build healthy, vibrant communities, diversify our economy and invest in infrastructure, innovation and education, North Dakota is poised to continue this pattern of recent growth.”

As a result of the 2020 Census, Burgum says the state is projected to receive over $2 billion more in federal funding during this coming decade, using an estimate of $19,100 per person, per year.

North Dakota’s percentage growth of 15.8% was the fourth-largest behind Texas at 15.9%, Idaho at 17.3% and Utah at 18.4%.

Among bordering states, Minnesota grew by 7.6%, Montana by 9.6% and South Dakota by 8.9%.