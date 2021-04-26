People of all faiths come together to clean up vandalism at a Moorhead mosque

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — People pulling out cleaning supplies to wash off hate messages on a Moorhead mosque.

“In our religion, which is the month of Ramadan, it’s called take care of your neighbor and my community is practicing what I believe,” Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque Main Adviser Sajid Ghauri said.

From vandalized walls to clean walls, people coming from all over to help wipe away hate speech at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque. People bringing supplies, like gloves, cleaning sprays, sponges and pressure washers.

“We’re a big corporation, we’re a big store. Like what can we use that is really helpful that’s maybe not as accessible as other things,” Moorhead Target Store Director Leslie Brown said.

With the help of Target’s pressure washer and everyone else who showed up, the clean-up was finished in about an hour. A mosque member says this incident helped raise money for the masjid or mosque.

“We were supported not only with peaceful labor but there’s a lot of donations. People donated money to support the mosque,” Mosque Member Hamiea Eakane said.

With two GoFundMe pages, the mosque has raised over $40,000 as of Monday. Mayor of Moorhead Shelly Carlson says this money can be used to help improve the mosque.

“They will be able to repaint their mosque, hopefully, get even better security systems than they had before and show to whoever did this, this cannot happen here, it’s unacceptable,” Mayor Carlson said.

While authorities are tracking the suspect, a mosque member says to speak up when you see something wrong.

“If you see something, say something before it gets worse, so we can all work and find our purpose on how to work on these issues,” Eakane said.

The mosque’s main adviser says this incident makes the mosque even stronger.

To donate to the mosque’s GoFundMe accounts, click here and here.