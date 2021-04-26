Students unharmed at Plymouth school after gunshot report

Jim Monk,
(FOX9)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Police say students at a middle school in Plymouth are safe after officers responded to a report of gunshots Monday morning.

Authorities say one person is in custody.  Plymouth Middle School remained locked down.

Police rushed to the school after the they were called about 8:45 a.m.

The Robbinsdale School District directed families wishing to pick up students to nearby Armstrong High School.  The district urged parents not to call the school.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
