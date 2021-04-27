Brenda Fisher honored as Fargo Public Schools’ Support Staff Member of the Year

Brenda Fisher is the Fargo Public School's Staff Member of the Year.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools reveals its support staff member of the year.

“I have been blessed to have worked all of these years with such amazing people and staff. I loved every minute of it,” Support Staff Member of the Year Brenda Fisher said.

Fisher and her colleagues came rushing out of the building doors after a fire drill to hear a special announcement.

“So, without further ado, I normally like to make the announcement, but I think we have some family members who might like to come out,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi announced.

Brenda Fisher is the Fargo Public School’s Staff Member of the Year. After two decades of working with FPS, the Human Resources Absence Manager is getting an award for serving students and families with excellence.

“I could not do it as I said earlier without my HR team, the admin assistants at every school….they are my lifeline and the principles at every school, Dr. Burch for nominating me. I am overwhelmed and I’m speechless,” Fisher said.

Fargo Public School District announces every year a recipient of this award. The Superintendent of FPS says one of the reasons Fisher was selected is for her hard work.

“Brenda has been instrumental, especially this year during COVID-19. She’s helped with the shortages we’ve had with substitutes and making sure we are able to fulfill all of our sub needs in all of our buildings as effectively as possible. She’s always dedicated and willing to help out,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Fisher is celebrated with many people who adore her, especially her family, where some members traveled from Lidgerwood to be here for this special moment. Superintendent Gandhi says the district is working on naming its administrator of the year.