NDSU Baseball Wins in Extras Over Valley City

Bison beat the Vikings 5-3 in 11 innings

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) Senior Jake Malec hit his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday, as the North Dakota State baseball team beat Valley City State 5-3.

The Bison improved to 26-12 overall, while Valley City State dropped to 17-24. NDSU will travel to Lawrence, Kan. on Friday for the first of a three-game series against Kansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Malec led the Bison with three hits, while Charley Hesse and Jack Simonsen each had a pair. Malec also drove in two runs and scored twice. Hunter Koep had a no-decision in the start on the mound, as he tossed two innings, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk, while striking out one. Zach Smith struck out three in two innings of work. Parker Harm struck out three in 1.1 innings, while allowing a run on two hits. Wyatt Nelson earned the victory, as he improved to 1-1 in two innings of work. Nelson struck out one, while allowing a hit.

The Vikings struck first in the first inning, scoring a run off an infield error. NDSU quickly took the lead back, as Malec scored while Bennett Hostetler reached on a dropped fly ball. Tucker Rohde then hit a sacrifice fly that brought in Peter Brookshaw for a 2-1 NDSU lead. The Bison extended the lead to 3-1 on a solo home run from Simonsen in the fourth inning, his fifth of the year. Valley City State scored on a single up the middle in the sixth and tied the game on a two-out single up the middle in the ninth. With one out in the ninth, Malec hit the home run to drive in Calen Schwabe for the Bison victory.