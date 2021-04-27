South Dakota high school rodeo club cancels ‘Slave Auction’

FAITH, S.D – After several years, a high school rodeo club in the small South Dakota town of Faith has ended its annual “Slave/Branding Auction.”

The Faith High School and the rodeo club were facing a large amount of backlash on social media and around the region.

The idea behind the fundraiser is that members of the club would work for someone for one day in exchange for a donation to the group.

People upset about the event, said it’s a step back during a year in which racial equality has been discussed more than ever before.

Members of the school district say the rodeo club is not a school-sanctioned event and, therefore, is not attached to the Faith School District, however, the event was included on the school’s events page.