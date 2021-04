Spuds Baseball Scores 13 In Win Over Perham

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – Moorhead Baseball is in the win column after Tuesday’s 13-3 defeat of Perham. The Spuds were outscored 27-9 coming into the match-up.