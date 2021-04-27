Texas Heat A Concern For NDSU Football’s Quarterfinal Game on Sunday

Expected to be 85 degrees at kick-off when facing Sam Houston State

FARGO, N.D. — When it comes to playing in Texas North Dakota State football certainly knows how to pull out wins coming home with 8 of the last 9 FCS championships, however playing there in the spring is a whole different ballgame the FargoDome can’t protect them from.

When the Bison travel to play Sam Houston State on Sunday, the Longhorn state is bringing the heat. The expected temperature at kickoff is going to be around 85 degrees.

The goal this week will be to get outside at least once, however it won’t be any ordinary road trip for them. The message to the players is to keep hydrated all week in order to be as ready as possible.

“Our kids they’re already looking. They know,” head coach Matt Entz said. “Coach Kramer and our medical personnel will continue to remind our guys about hydrating all week long. We can just start on Friday or Saturday.”

“I’ve been up for here for a little minute now so I don’t know if I’m used to the heat anymore,” running back Jalen Bussey said. “If we do everything we’re supposed to do this week and preparing our bodies and our minds to get right and go out there to play a football game, we should be good to go.”

“Being stuck up here with 30 something 20 something degree weather here in the mornings, it’ll be a weird transition but we can’t let it affect our play and our ability to focus on Sunday,” defensive end Logan McCormick said.

It’ll be the first time these teams play each other in Texas. The last was at the FargoDome in 2017 when NDSU won 55-13.